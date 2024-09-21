Watch CBS News
Twins game against Red Sox postponed by rain, doubleheader set for Sunday

The game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of rain.

A split doubleheader is planned for Sunday at Fenway Park, where the regularly scheduled game was moved from 1:35 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. The rained-out game will be the second game, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Minnesota right-hander Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.84 ERA) and Boston righty Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19) were originally scheduled to start Saturday, with Zebby Matthews (1-3, 6.30) and Nick Pivetta (5-11, 4.37), also righties, set to go Sunday in the season series finale.

The Twins began Saturday in the American League's third and final wild-card spot. The Red Sox were five games back with eight to play, behind the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners.

