Twins game against Red Sox postponed by rain, doubleheader set for Sunday

The game between the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox scheduled for Saturday was postponed because of rain.

A split doubleheader is planned for Sunday at Fenway Park, where the regularly scheduled game was moved from 1:35 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. The rained-out game will be the second game, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m.

Minnesota right-hander Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.84 ERA) and Boston righty Kutter Crawford (8-15, 4.19) were originally scheduled to start Saturday, with Zebby Matthews (1-3, 6.30) and Nick Pivetta (5-11, 4.37), also righties, set to go Sunday in the season series finale.

The Twins began Saturday in the American League's third and final wild-card spot. The Red Sox were five games back with eight to play, behind the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners.