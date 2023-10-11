Twins postseason push brings big economic boost to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS —The Minnesota Twins have now added an extra four home games as they continue their postseason push.

The extra games mean an extra economic boost for the city.

Wednesday, Meet Minneapolis is expected to release data on just how much of a boost hosting the Toronto Blue Jays last week gave the city.

Just from the Twins perspective alone, each additional game in the postseason means 2,500 people can continue working at Target Field — whether that's the ticket gates, concession stands or the cleaning crew.

Hosting the Houston Astros could also be big business not just for Target Field, but the surrounding bars and restaurants as the team is the defending World Series Champions.

Meet Minneapolis said each game in the postseason is a chance to reacquaint the city with the Twins largest fan base.

"We know that a lot of Twins fans reside in Greater Minnesota and in the surrounding states," said Melvin Tennant, president and CEO of Meet Minneapolis. "So we look at this as an opportunity to reintroduce them to our city because prior to the pandemic, many of those visitors would come here two to three times a year, and that's our number one visitor market is Greater Minnesota and the surrounding states, so this is going to allow us to reignite that interest."

Minneapolis saw a huge economic boost over the summer with Taylor Swift playing two shows at U.S. Bank Stadium. The concerts also came the same weekend as Twin Cities Pride and a big convention in town. The Twins also kicked off that weekend with a home game that Thursday.

Tennant said all of that helped the hotel occupancy rates soar to 95%. He said while the extra Twins game won't have that big of an economic impact, they have the potential to be the further the Twins make it into the postseason.