Twins place pitcher Pablo López on 15-day Injured List with forearm strain

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo López has been placed on the 15-day Injured List with a mild right forearm strain.

López was injured Friday night against Cleveland when he sprawled to toss a ball that deflected off his heel to the first baseman. He pitched one more inning before leaving the game. An MRI on Saturday revealed the injury.

López, the team's top starter entering the season, finishes an injury-ravaged season 5-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 14 starts. He missed 14 games with a right hamstring strain in April and 80 games from June 5 to Sept. 5 with a right shoulder strain.

The Twins recalled right-hander Mick Abel from Triple-A St. Paul to take López's spot on the roster. Acquired from Philadelphia in July for closer Jhoan Duran, Abel made two appearances — one start — for the Twins before being sent down Aug. 31. In four innings, he allowed 11 earned runs and 14 hits with three walks.