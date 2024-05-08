Warm again Wednesday, chance of evening storms west and south of Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from May 8, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will bring more warmth and sunshine, plus a chance of evening storms.

The forecast high is 75 degrees with a southeast wind around 10 mph.

Weather models have been keeping showers and storms south of the Twin Cities for the most part, but a stray storm is possible in the evening.

A few morning showers are possible on Thursday, with temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-60s.

There will be another chance for rain Friday night after a relatively nice day in the 70s with sun.

Anglers will enjoy a lovely fishing opener on Saturday with sunshine, a high of 70 and a bit of a breeze.

Mother's Day will be a bit warmer with a small chance for a pop-up shower.