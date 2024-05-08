Watch CBS News
Warm again Wednesday, chance of evening storms west and south of Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will bring more warmth and sunshine, plus a chance of evening storms.

The forecast high is 75 degrees with a southeast wind around 10 mph.

Weather models have been keeping showers and storms south of the Twin Cities for the most part, but a stray storm is possible in the evening.  

snapshot-2.jpg
WCCO

A few morning showers are possible on Thursday, with temperatures slightly cooler in the mid-60s.

There will be another chance for rain Friday night after a relatively nice day in the 70s with sun.

Anglers will enjoy a lovely fishing opener on Saturday with sunshine, a high of 70 and a bit of a breeze. 

Mother's Day will be a bit warmer with a small chance for a pop-up shower.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on May 8, 2024 / 5:44 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

