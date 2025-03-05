Twin Cities families enjoy sledding, ice skating on snowy day

Fresh snow made way for a day of fun for Minneapolis families.

"To get this much snow and have an opportunity to come out its nice, " said Eric.

Daughters Thisby and Lorka were enjoying their day off from school by having a little family fun on sleds.

"They didn't get to go sledding last winter because of the warmth and this is our first really good sledding day so were going to sled until they drop and then go back and have some hot chocolate," said Emily.

Going downhill is the fun part. It's the work it takes to get back up the hill that's challenging.

"You try to make it a metaphor for your hard work will pay off I don't know if they are buying it," said Emily.

On Lyndale Hill families were ditching the shovels and digging out in favor or creating memories during this March snow event.

"We bought the ice skates and the sled after this to the little pond over there, hit some ice skating," said Justin.

Justin and his daughter Hazel Marley are all about having fun.

"Spending time with your kid. I could be at work right now, I got the laptop at home, but I shut that, come outside and make a magic moment with her. Can't get these back so had to take off work for the day," Justin said.

Taking off work to enjoy mother nature's beauty was the order of the day for most.

Lake Bde Maka Ska was the perfect backdrop for a little snow kiting. For winter enthusiasts this is the ultimate wind therapy, allowing the kite and wind help you glide across the frozen lake.

For others it may be a last chance to enjoy their favorite winter activity.

"You got to do it right now there are not too many days left and we were presented with this beautiful snow right now so got to take advantage of it. I think it's worth it just to get out here in nature, get some fresh air," said Jeremiah.