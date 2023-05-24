Twin Cities parks ranked among top 3 in nation, but equity remains an issue

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Twin Cities can claim two of the three best park systems in the nation, according to rankings released Wednesday.

The Trust for Public Land's annual ParkScore rankings put St. Paul's parks second in the nation, while Minneapolis came in third. Washington, D.C. took the top spot for the third year in a row.

St. Paul also came in second last year, while Minneapolis climbed two spots from last year's fifth place ranking.

ParkScore evaluates parks in the country's 100 most populous cities based on five factors: access, equity, acreage, investment and amenities. Cities can score a max of 100 points on the scale. St. Paul earned an 80.8 grade and Minneapolis scored 80.4.

While both cities scored high on access, investment and amenities, the Trust for Public Land said equity "remains an area for improvement in the Twin Cities." Per the trust, in St. Paul, neighborhoods whose residents predominantly identify as people of color have access to an average of 32% less park space than majority white neighborhoods. In Minneapolis, that figure is 59%. Low-income neighborhoods also have access to 34% less park space than high-income neighborhoods in St. Paul, and 65% less park space in Minneapolis.

Parks representatives from both cities celebrated the rankings while acknowledging the work to be done.

"We are once again humbled and grateful to be named among the top city park systems in the country," said Saint Paul Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez. "This annual ranking serves as both a cause to celebrate our achievements to date and a reminder of the investments that are still needed to achieve equitable access to parkland and amenities within our city."

"Minneapolis is honored once again to rank among the very best city park systems in the United States. We are especially proud of our equity-based investments in park improvements and programming, and that more than 98 percent of Minneapolis residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park," said Al Bangoura, superintendent of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. "We are committed to increasing access to parks and are actively focusing on low-income neighborhoods and areas where residents identify as people of color."

The Trust for Public Land also said new research shows cities with high ParkScore rankings are "healthier places to live," with residents less likely to report poor mental health and less likely to be physically inactive.