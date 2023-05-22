Lineup released for Minneapolis' 2023 Music and Movies in the Parks

MINNEAPOLIS -- Over 200 free concerts and 75 nights of movie screenings are featured in this summer's 2023 Music and Movies in the Parks in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board released the lineup on Monday.

Music in the Parks begins Monday, May 29 at Lake Harriet with Maria and the Coins at 5:30 p.m. and Big Mike & The Funktion at 7:30 p.m.

"Please note a temporary stage will be in place to start the season at Lake Harriet as work continues on Bandshell repairs and Father Hennepin Bluff Park concerts debut July 11 on a new stage next to the Stone Arch Bridge," the release said.

A new series of music is scheduled for the downtown area, too. Music is slated for Loring Park on Tuesdays, The Commons on Wednesdays and Water Works on Fridays. Shows will begin at noon.

Movies in the Parks begins Thursday, June 1 with "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" playing at Waite Park. Movies will be shown on an inflatable movie screen at Minneapolis parks through Sept. 2. Movies will start 15 minutes after sunset.

Moviegoers are advised to bring a blanket, chair and bug spray. Food and beverages can be brought into the parks, but glass is not allowed.

