Here's the lineup for St. Paul's 2023 Music and Movies in the Parks

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Dozens of musical acts and movies will provide free entertainment at St. Paul parks this summer.

The city will offer six films during this summer's Movies in the Parks series:

July 13: "DC League of Super Pets" at Sibley Manor

July 21: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" at El Rio Vista Recreation Center

Jul 28: "1985" at Phalen Beach House; the city says, "This movie is made by local filmmakers and is loosely based on Lake Phalen!"

Aug. 4: "Napoleon Dynamite" at Harriet Island

Aug. 11: "E.T." at Phalen Beach House

Aug. 25: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at Edgcumbe Recreation Center

Movies typically start at dusk, and on some dates, pre-show activities or food trucks will be offered. For more information, click here.

For the Music in the Parks series, St. Paul will offer outdoor concerts at several venues: Como Lakeside Pavilion, Mears Park and Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. The full lineup can be found on the city's website, but the series includes the Twin Cities Jazz Festival on June 23 and 24, headlined by Paquito D'Rivera and the Dizzy Gillespie Afro Latin Experience and others, as well as Lowertown Sounds, which starts June 1 and runs most weeks through Aug. 24.

St. Paul will also offer "Safe Summer Nights" three times in June and twice a month in July and August. The city said the program "is designed to provide opportunities for police officers to become acquainted with residents of the neighborhoods they serve over a meal rather than during times of trouble." Food and activities for children will be offered at each event. Check the schedule by clicking here.