Runners, organizers ready for return of Twin Cities Marathon

MINNEAPOLIS — On Sunday morning, 20,000 runners will take on the 26.2-mile course at the Twin Cities Marathon.

It'll be the first running of the marathon since 2022. Last year's race was canceled just hours before the starting gun because of unsafe heat conditions.

"Last year, just having the cancelation was really a letdown for a lot of us," one runner said. "So feeling this course with this wind, the low temps, it just felt amazing."

"This is ideal," Twin Cities in Motion President Dean Orton said. "Humidity levels are nice and low. We have sun, sometimes runners love to have a little cloud, but conditions are ideal."

Orton said this year was about being prepared for the worst and learning from last year.

"We got ready for red, but when we knew it was coming, we had to ramp up in the last week or two once that weather came in," Orton said. "Now we just already bring on the resources at red already."

Four thousand volunteers and hundreds of medics to help 20,000-plus have the best run yet.

"It feels great. Again, I'm just so happy for all those who work hard to put it on," Orton said. "To see it all come together, that's why we do it."

Sunday's events start with the 10-mile run at 7 a.m. The marathon starts at 8 a.m. in downtown Minneapolis.