Turning Point USA tour continues at U of M after Charlie Kirk assassination

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Arizona Sunday to honor the life of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

He was killed on Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University. He had been at the school for the organization he started, Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that advocates on college campuses for conservative causes.

Before Charlie Kirk died, that group had scheduled an event at the University of Minnesota on Monday. In the wake of his death, the American Comeback Tour, put on by Turning Point USA, will continue as planned.

It's expected to be a full house at the U of M, because according to the event page, it's sold out.

The event will now be hosted by conservative commentator and author Michael Knowles. Organizers say it will be a high-energy tribute to Charlie Kirk. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Northrop Auditorium.

On Sunday, thousands showed up for a memorial service for the conservative activist. Included in the long list of speakers were President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika.

Following her husband's assassination, Erika Kirk was named the CEO of Turning Point USA. At the memorial, she vowed the organization's events and campus debates would continue.

"Charlie and I were united in purpose. His passion was my passion. And now his mission is my mission," Erika Kirk said. "Everything we will make 10 times greater through the power of his memory."

The "prove me wrong" debate — the same event Charlie Kirk was hosting when he was killed — kicks off at noon in the Northrop Plaza. It's a free event, but again, registration is full.

Charlie Kirk frequently drew controversy for his views. He supported Mr. Trump's false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, and his group maintained a "Professor Watchlist" of college instructors accused of spreading "leftist propaganda."

He espoused anti-trans rhetoric and amplified the "Great Replacement" conspiracy, the claim that there's a plot to replace White people with minorities.

