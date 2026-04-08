Woman injured after turkey goes through windshield in southern Minnesota crash

A woman was injured on a southern Minnesota highway Tuesday night after she struck a turkey with her car and it went through her windsheild.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened on southbound Interstate 35 in Forest Township, north of Faribault.

The 47-year-old woman struck the turkey in her BMW X5 shortly before 7 p.m.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries and is expected to survive, the state patrol says.