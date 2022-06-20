Watch CBS News
Crime

2 groups of tubers get into fight, escalates into stabbing

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Police say two groups of tubers on the Mississippi River engaged in a fight Sunday evening that eventually escalated into a stabbing.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. near Power Dam Road Northeast and Roosevelt Road Southeast, which is about six miles east of Bemidji.

The groups comprised about 25 people total.

Investigators say that an argument between the groups turned into a large fight, during which a 20-year-old Deer River woman stabbed a 21-year-old Bemidji woman in the arm.

The fight broke up but multiple people called law enforcement to the scene. 

The victim was taken to the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Department.

The suspect has been apprehended and is booked at Beltrami County Jail for second-degree assault and minor consumption.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 10:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.