How Trump's NEA grant cuts could impact Twin Cities theaters

How National Endowment for the Arts cuts may impact Minnesota theaters

A real-life financial drama is playing out at several Twin Cities theaters as the Trump administration says it's pulling National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grants to fund projects that reflect "creativity as prioritized by the President" instead.

For 50 years, Mixed Blood Theatre in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood has used the arts as a means to achieve social justice-related goals. But their nearly $100,000 in promised grant funding from NEA had been terminated.

"I think it's decimating," Valdez said. "We were bracing for the punch, but the punch still hurts."

Of that money, $75,000 was set to fund their Warroad Community Potluck show, set to be performed in the northern Minnesota town. Without the funding, Valdez says the show will be missing half its budget.

"We have to figure out where that money comes from," Valdez said.

Children's Theatre Company was also a victim of the grant terminations, losing upwards of $40,000 to $50,000 in NEA grant money.

"Receiving this letter was a real blow to us," said Ryan French, the theatre's managing director.

In fact, $40,000 of NEA funds went to their show, "Milo Imagines the World." French says they're still thinking through what changes the theater will face.

"It's certainly going to make us take some tough choices going forward," French said.

The same goes from Valdez and Mixed Blood.

"I think we're all going to feel the impact. I think we're going to see fewer work, we might see companies folding," Valdez said.

Despite the news, Valdez says the show must go on, continuing their mission of achieving justice for all Minnesotans.

"We will probably have to adjust the kinds of projects that we do, but we're going to keep our doors open," Valdez said. "We're going to be a beacon for our community. We're not going to stop, we're just going to keep going."

A Children's Theatre Company spokesperson says they're still trying to understand what they call the "many unclear elements" of the letter they received, including any processes for appeal.