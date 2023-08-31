Trump trial in Fulton County will be televised and live streamed, Georgia judge says

Trump enters not guilty plea in Fulton County Trump enters not guilty plea in Georgia election case, won't appear for arraignment 07:39

Former President Donald Trump's trial in Fulton County, Georgia, will be televised and live streamed, a judge said Thursday.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said he will allow a YouTube stream of all related hearings and trials stemming from the investigation into an alleged scheme to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results. The live stream will be operated by the court. There will also be pool coverage for television, radio and still photography allowed, he said.

The former president has pleaded not guilty in the case. He surrendered last week at the Fulton County jail, after he and 18 others were indicted for allegedly participating in a "criminal enterprise" that aimed to overturn his loss in Georgia's 2020 presidential election. Trump is charged with 13 felony counts.

A date for his trial has not yet been set.

This would be the first time cameras would be allowed to capture full proceedings in one of the four criminal cases brought against Trump this year. Georgia allows cameras in the courtroom as long as they do not disrupt proceedings.

A number of photographers were allowed inside the courtroom for a few minutes before the start of the hearing in Trump's arraignment in New York in April, before they had to leave. Cameras are typically not allowed in New York courtrooms but news organizations had asked for an exception.

Former President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 4, 2023, in New York City. Photographers were allowed inside the courtroom for a few minutes before the hearing started. Getty Images

In New York, Trump is charged with allegedly falsifying business records related to "hush money" payments to conceal damaging information before the 2016 election.

Cameras are also not permitted in federal court. Trump has been charged in two federal cases, one involving his handling of sensitive government documents after he left office, and the other related to his alleged attempt to stop the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in each of those cases and has claimed the prosecutions are politically motivated.