Trump enters not guilty plea in Georgia election case, won't appear for arraignment Former President Donald Trump has entered a not guilty plea to 13 Georgia felony counts related to an alleged scheme to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results. He also waived his right to appear at next week's arraignment in Fulton County. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson discuss what those developments could mean for Trump's criminal case.