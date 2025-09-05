Flags of 11 sovereign tribal nations flown for first time at Minnesota State Capitol

Friday morning marked an historic moment at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, with the permanent flag raising of 11 sovereign Indigenous tribal nations.

The flags were raised during a ceremony at the new Tribal Flag Plaza. Organizers and tribal leaders say the plaza and tribal flags do not represent us against them — it represents all of us together.

The plaza also includes plantings selected by each tribe at the base of each flagpole. The space creates a lasting place of recognition, respect and acknowledgement of the government-to-government relationship between the State of Minnesota and the sovereign nations.

Tribal leaders pointed out that the past of broken treaties and forced removals cannot be erased, but this sharing of space at the Capitol is the start of healing those wounds.

"This is history," said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who is also a citizen of White Earth Band of Ojibwe. "Minnesota is the second state to have Tribal Flag Plaza, second to Montana. The permanent presence of these flags here at the Capitol is a powerful reminder that the story of Minnesota cannot be told without its first peoples."

Tribal Flag Plaza was first discussed during the 2021 Governor's Tribal Summit. Tribal leaders praised Gov. Tim Walz and Flanagan for listening to their wishes and following through.

Below is a list of the 11 sovereign nations represented at Tribal Flag Plaza, in alphabetical order, courtesy of the Native Governance Center:

Bois Forte Band of Chippewa : Zagaakwaandagowiniwag — "The men of the dense forest"

: Zagaakwaandagowiniwag — "The men of the dense forest" Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa : Nahgahchiwanong — "Where the water stops"

: Nahgahchiwanong — "Where the water stops" Grand Portage Band of Lake Superior Chippewa : Gichi Onigaming — "The great carrying place"

: Gichi Onigaming — "The great carrying place" Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe : Gaa-zagaskwaajimekaag — "Leech Lake"

: Gaa-zagaskwaajimekaag — "Leech Lake" Lower Sioux Indian Community : Cansa'yapi — "Where they mark the trees red"

: Cansa'yapi — "Where they mark the trees red" Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe : Misi-zaaga'iganiing — "The lake that spreads all over"

: Misi-zaaga'iganiing — "The lake that spreads all over" Prairie Island Indian Community : Tinta Wita — "Prairie Island"

: Tinta Wita — "Prairie Island" Red Lake Nation : Miskwaagamiiwi-Zaagaiganing — "Red Lake"

: Miskwaagamiiwi-Zaagaiganing — "Red Lake" Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community : Mdewakanton — "Dwellers of the Spirit Lake"

: Mdewakanton — "Dwellers of the Spirit Lake" Upper Sioux Community : Pezihutazizi Oyate — "When they dig for yellow medicine."

: Pezihutazizi Oyate — "When they dig for yellow medicine." White Earth Nation: Gaa-waabaabiganikaag — "The place with abundance of white clay."

