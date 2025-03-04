Watch CBS News
Several trees illegally sawed down near Minneapolis' Cedar Lake, police say

By Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Park Police are investigating after five trees were illegally cut down and others were damaged by chainsaw near Cedar Lake last month.

The trees were near the bike and walking paths off Cedar Lake Parkway and West Franklin Avenue, just north of Cedar Point Beach, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Police believe the vandal or vandals struck sometime between Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, destroying "five healthy and maturing burr and basswood trees" and harming other trees in the area.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 612-230-6550.

