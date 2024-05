WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of May 3, 2024

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Four people were injured on Friday afternoon when a tree branch fell during a funeral.

According to the city of Burnsville, the four people were transported to the hospital. Three of the patients were in stable condition, but one was in critical condition.

The branch fell at the Garden of Eden Islamic Cemetery in Burnsville around 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back with WCCO.com for more.