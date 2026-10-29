Treasury Secretary Bessent to make "War on Fraud" announcement in St. Cloud after VP Vance cancels

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, along with other federal officials, will be making an announcement on the Trump administration's "War on Fraud" in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Friday afternoon.

Vice President JD Vance was originally scheduled to make the announcement, but the Justice Department later confirmed he would not attend and canceled the event.

On Friday morning, officials with the Treasury Department said the event in St. Cloud is back on without Vance and will begin at 1 p.m.

Bessent will be joined by FBI Director Kash Patel, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson.

Also Thursday, President Trump canceled rallies planned for this weekend in Iowa and Kansas, the Associated Press reported. The Republican National Committee said Trump will instead take part in telerallies, or rallies held by phone, in the final days before the midterm elections.

Mr. Trump is still scheduled to hold an in-person rally Friday in Daytona Beach, Florida.