Travelers at MSP Airport face long lines, cancelations and delays

MINNEAPOLIS -- Travelers at MSP had to deal with long lines and cancellations Saturday.

The storm canceled or delayed nearly 200 departing flights today. It also led to issues at security.

The airport says they were short-staffed because of the storm, so only one security checkpoint was open for a while.

"...It's been kind of a nightmare," Jim Sexton, of Buffalo, said. "Our flight was canceled due to the weather. As far as the staffing and everything else goes, this is really my worst travel experience...We probably added $10,000 to our trip - probably more than $10,000 to our trip."

Terminal 1 experienced some of the longest lines.

One traveler told WCCO they got on the plane for their flight only for it to be canceled.

"We knew there would be some trouble, but nothing like we imagined," Summer Picha, of Plymouth, said. "We got to the airport at 1:48, lines like crazy, made it just in the nick of time, and found out our flight was delayed - delayed about four hours. Finally got on the flight, sitting there, buckled up, ready to go, they asked us to get off the flight."

While every airline was impacted by the storm, Sun Country Airlines sent out a message, apologizing for the delays and cancelations Saturday afternoon.

"Our teams are working hard to resume operations for our customers, and we are grateful our customer's patience. We will do everything within our abilities to get them to their destinations safely and as quickly as possible," Sun Country said in a press release.

As of Saturday, it's been one of the top three snowiest winters of all time in the metro area.