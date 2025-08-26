Tracking gas and grocery store prices across the Twin Cities

A look at grocery and gas prices across the Twin Cities

A walk down a grocery aisle can be a bit unpredictable these days after years of rising prices.

Molly Doyle of Mendota Heights, Minnesota has three hungry boys. She said back in January, "The biggest thing, I'd say eggs, it's probably triple the amount it used to be 4 years ago ."

She's not the only one. For months, WCCO has been hearing many Minnesotans complain about rising prices.

Since January, WCCO has been monitoring and averaging prices at Aldi in Apple Valley, Minnesota, Cub Foods in North Minneapolis and Target in Fridley, Minnesota. We tracked four items and in general have found, bread is down slightly, milk is up slightly, eggs are down and chicken is about the same.

In January, the total average of the four items without tax, was $19.20. In May, it went down to $17.97. As of August, the average is down to $15.66.

As for produce, the prices are down too.

"If you are looking to avoid tariffs or some of the price hikes you are seeing," said Jill Holter, marketing director of Wedge Community Coops. "Buy local produce wherever you can, its peak, its fresh, all comes within 100 miles of our store so farmers markets and coops are gonna be your best bet."

When it comes to getting to the market, the average for regular back in January was $2.95. In May, it went up to $3.17. The average for gas slightly went back down, and now stands at $3.09.

CBS News tracking national price trends for many top grocery items

CBS News has been keeping tabs on the change in prices of household expenses nationwide. Their price tracker is based on data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for food, household goods and services. They are utilizing Zillow for rent and home-purchase prices.