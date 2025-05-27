What popular items at Twin Cities grocery stores cost compared to three months ago

What popular items at grocery stores cost compared to three months ago

Last fall, more than 80% of voters said the economy and inflation drove them to the polls. That includes the rising price of gas and groceries.

That led WCCO to take a closer look at where prices stood and track them for three months.

The Doyles have three energetic boys. Fueling them has gotten expensive.

"I would say over the last three years, our budget has tripled," said Molly Doyle.

It's that sentiment that spurred us to start checking prices across the metro.

In January, we began tracking prices at the Fridley Super Target, the Apple Valley Aldi and the north Minneapolis Cub.

Back then, 2 pounds of chicken cost $11.98 at Cub. Now, the price is down to $7.98

At the Fridley Super Target, eggs were $4.59 in January. Now, you can get a dozen for $2.99.

As for overall average prices in the Twin Cities, chicken was $9.65; now it's $7.52. Milk was $3.45; now it's slightly up to $3.63. Bread stayed the same at $1.87. Eggs were at $5.06; now they're down to $4.48.

Overall, all the items would cost you $20.01 in January. Now, the price is down to $17.50.

As for getting to the store, that will cost you more.

WCCO went to Bobby and Steve's in Minneapolis, Holiday in Columbia Heights, and Speedway in Mendota Heights.

Average for all three in January was $2.95 per gallon, it's now up to $3.17 per gallon.

Overall, there is some relief as we all navigate the prices.

"We are trying, we are trying," said Doyle.

A big factor in grocery prices is tariffs, WCCO will keep monitoring the impending changes.

CBS News tracking national price trends for many top grocery items

CBS News has been keeping tabs on the change in prices of household expenses nationwide. Their price tracker is based on data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for food, household goods and services. They are utilizing Zillow for rent and home-purchase prices.