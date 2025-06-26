Video shows tornado crossing highway near Hartland in southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service is investigating after a tornado touched down on Wednesday in southern Minnesota, damaging some buildings in the process.

WCCO viewer Lillie Briahna captured stunning video of the twister as it crossed a highway at about 4:30 p.m. near Hartland, located about 100 miles south of Minneapolis. The footage shows the tornado ripping through a farm field, sending debris dozens of feet into the air.

No injuries have been reported from the storm as of Thursday morning.

This comes just days after three people were killed by a tornado in eastern North Dakota, with the same storm system wreaking havoc in Minnesota's Beltrami County, particularly in the Bemidji area. Officials say the city, including its downtown area, was left looking like a "war zone."

Parts of Minnesota are also dealing with flooding from Wednesday's heavy downpours, with more rain in the forecast on Thursday. Cities like Willmar and Minneapolis experienced waterlogged streets, stalling several vehicles.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says flooding has been the second-deadliest weather event over the past decade, and experts warn drivers to think twice before driving through flooded roads.

This story will be updated.