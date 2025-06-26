Watch CBS News
Renewed flood risk Thursday in Minnesota before steamy weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 26, 2025
Thursday morning starts with another round of heavy rain targeting southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible, especially in areas that received several inches on Wednesday. Thursday's overall flood threat is not as high as Wednesday, and there are no active alerts.   

Most of the rain clears out by Thursday evening with a dry and warmer Friday ahead. Temperatures now to the point of the mid 70s.

Heat and humidity surge this weekend with storm chances Saturday and Sunday, possibly severe.

Joseph Dames

