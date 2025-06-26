Renewed flood risk Thursday in Minnesota before steamy weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 26, 2025

Thursday morning starts with another round of heavy rain targeting southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible, especially in areas that received several inches on Wednesday. Thursday's overall flood threat is not as high as Wednesday, and there are no active alerts.

Most of the rain clears out by Thursday evening with a dry and warmer Friday ahead. Temperatures now to the point of the mid 70s.

Heat and humidity surge this weekend with storm chances Saturday and Sunday, possibly severe.