It's a #Top10WxDay Saturday before stormy turn on Sunday

Saturday looks perfect with ample sunshine, highs in the low 80s and less wind than previous days.

Things turn active on Sunday with a stronger storm system bringing much-needed soaking rains.

Expect scattered showers and storms on Sunday and Monday. Some could be severe, so WCCO is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for Sunday and a potential alert for Monday.

The greatest chance for severe storms is across southwest Minnesota (level 3 of 5) later Sunday with wind, hail and tornadoes possible.

WCCO

Even non-storm winds will be strong with gusts up to 35 mph.

The added clouds knock highs back into the 70s both days.

Things look to dry up by Tuesday afternoon after 1-2 inches of rain.

We'll be on the cool side through mid-week with highs in the 60s, but reach the 70s again Thursday and Friday.