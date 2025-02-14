State's top-ranked boys basketball player makes smooth transition from North Dakota to Minnesota

They make 'em big in North Dakota.

"I am 6 [feet], 11 [inches] and I weigh 253," said Tommy Ahneman, the top-ranked player in Minnesota on the top-ranked team in Minnesota, Cretin-Derham Hall.

Ahneman won a state title with Sheyenne High School in West Fargo, North Dakota last season. Then, when his dad got a job in Minnesota, he transferred to CDH.

"I basically lived down here during AAU with (Howard) Pulley so it wasn't totally brand new," said Ahneman, a senior. "I still knew some people. Obviously it's hard though when you don't have that familiarity with where you're at and how to get to your house from wherever you're at. But you just learn and get used to it."

Ahneman has a physical edge on most everyone he faces. He's part of a new-look, highly talented Cretin team.

"His talent speaks for itself," said Cretin-Derham Hall head coach Jerry Kline. "His ability to play inside out. To use his size and his body and the way he moves is incredible. Obviously you're excited as a coach. You've got a new, shiny toy and how are you gonna use that and how is he gonna work with others. But probably the most important thing about Tommy is he's so unselfish."

Until last week, the Raiders were undefeated. Their first loss came without Ahneman, who's dealt with a left knee bone bruise for a month. But he just got cleared to play this week.

"Nice to be back a good two weeks before sections starts and state if we can make it there," said Ahneman. "Obviously, now I gotta work on getting back in shape."

After a crucial AAU season, Ahneman committed to Notre Dame this October. Early on, he thought he'd end up playing at NDSU, where both his parents were athletes.

"I wasn't overly great my freshman and sophomore year. So I was just kinda thinking that it would be something cool to do, go to college for free. Get my education, go on to work," said Ahneman. "But obviously I hope that it turns into something more than that now."

And maybe a second state title in his second state, too.