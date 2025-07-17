Minnesota native and former pro golfer Tom Lehman unveils new golf course design

Tom Lehman is in Brainerd, Minnesota — about an hour and a half from where he grew up and still spends his summers.

"Alexandria is a tremendous town. Always has been," said Lehman. "It's growing and it's vibrant. I'm really proud of where I grew up. And I'm so happy to be still connected, spending summers there."

On this day, Lehman hits a ceremonial tee shot from the deck at Cragun's Legacy Courses, Lehman's design.

"I've always loved architecture," said Lehman. "I would design courses as a kid."

This has been a big project. It's over two full golf courses. This new and final "Red Nine" is half of what will be used for next month's PGA Tour Americas tournament.

"Forty-five holes of golf. Three and a half years of work. It's very gratifying to see it open and see it in such great condition," said Lehman. "People enjoy playing it. It's fun. It makes me feel good."

Lehman is Minnesota's most accomplished golfer, with five PGA Tour wins. He's a local who stayed home and played at the University of Minnesota before his PGA Tour career, but he knows the game has changed.

"The good kids from Minnesota all go south, it seems now," said Lehman. "Used to be able to keep a lot of kids home and let them play for the Gophers or wherever, but it's just very difficult now to do that, even with the ability to travel and participate and play in the wintertime."

On this Open Championship week, Lehman can look back to when he won it 29 years ago.

"It's tradition to let the crowd run ahead. They kind of get a big group around the 18th green," Lehman remembered. "You've gotta kind of fight your way through the crowd. And this guy's name was Kevin, he wrapped one arm around me from behind and swatted people out of the way up in front. Finally, we got through the crowd to the green and he says, 'Hey Tom, we've been through a lot of crap together this week, but now you're on your own,' and pushed me forward onto the green. I'll never forget that moment."