Rep. Tom Emmer introduces legislation targeting "Somali fraudsters in Minnesota"

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer on Tuesday introduced legislation to denaturalize certain citizens in response to massive fraud schemes in the state.

The Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation (SCAM) Act would create a path to revoke citizenship for anyone who, within 10 years of becoming naturalized, is convicted of fraud against the government, an aggravated felony or espionage, or is found to have joined or affiliated with a foreign terrorist organization, according to Emmer's office.

"Anyone who commits fraud against American taxpayers, affiliates with a terrorist organization, or commits an aggravated felony or espionage after becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen never met the requirements for naturalization in the first place and should be denaturalized and deported," Emmer said about the bill. "This legislation not only holds Somali fraudsters in Minnesota accountable, but it restores long-overdue integrity to America's entire naturalization process. It's time to send them home."

Presently, a person can be stripped of their citizenship if they procured it illegally, if they willfully misrepresented or failed to disclose material facts on their naturalization application or examination, or if they become a member of, or affiliated with, the Communist Party, other totalitarian parties or a terrorist organization within five years of becoming a citizen.

Last month, Emmer called for the "denaturalization and deportation of every Somali engaged in fraud in Minnesota."

"If they're here illegally, deport them immediately; if they're naturalized citizens, revoke their citizenship," Emmer wrote on Facebook.

The post came shortly after a viral video accused nearly a dozen day care centers in Minnesota of fraud. Prosecutors allege the fraud scandal could top $9 billion, but some state officials are skeptical.

In November, a conservative website claimed millions are being stolen from Minnesota taxpayers to fund a Somali-based terrorist group, but multiple federal investigators have told CBS News there is no evidence of that happening.

Recently, President Trump and other Republican lawmakers like Emmer have focused attention on Minnesota's large Somali community, as many of the fraud defendants are of Somali descent.

Mr. Trump ended temporary deportation protections for thousands of Somali immigrants who live in Minnesota, claiming without evidence that "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State." The administration has also deployed thousands of federal immigration agents to the Minneapolis area in response to the fraud.