Sen. Tina Smith endorses Peggy Flanagan to succeed her, says people need someone "ready to challenge the status quo"

Sen. Tina Smith is using her last months in office to vocally campaign for progressive and environmental causes. She hopes that a progressive will succeed her when Minnesotans go to the polls next November

Smith, who is retiring from the U.S. Senate, is a major presence in the race to succeed her. Smith has endorsed Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a fellow progressive, over the more moderate Rep. Angie Craig, in the DFL contest.

In Rochester over the weekend, Smith appeared with Flanagan, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Attorney General Keith Ellison on Sanders' "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. They all offered their support to Flanagan, who in just four weeks will be trying to win the DFL endorsement over Craig at the party convention in Rochester.

Flanagan is widely believed to have an edge on the endorsement, but Craig, who holds a big lead in fundraising, has vowed to take the contest to the August primary.

"I just think that Peggy Flanagan is built for this moment right at this moment. When so many Americans have lost faith that government can actually deliver when they are struggling to afford their lives, we need people who are ready to challenge the status quo," Smith said.

Republicans in the race for the U.S. Senate GOP nomination include Adam Schwarze, Michele Tafoya and Royce White.

Smith has also amped up her criticism of the Trump administration, leading the effort to try to block the expansion of copper mining near the Boundary Waters. Last month, with few senators in the Senate chamber, she spoke for five hours in opposition to a bill to lift a 20-year moratorium on mining near the federally protected waters. She lost that battle, with the vote passing 50-49. President Trump has now signed the measure.

Congressman Pete Stauber has blasted her critiques, saying, "My colleague, Senator Smith, spread quite a bit of misinformation on what my mining resolution did. My bill does not allow for mining in the Boundary Waters or the surrounding buffer zone, nor does it bypass state and federal permitting. Her lack of confidence in Minnesota's skilled union miners and workers is insulting to their hard work and dedication. Many of my constituents are excited about what this bill means for the region and the state."

Smith fired back at Stauber and said this issue is far from settled.

"Minnesota has an incredible tradition and future in mining, but that doesn't mean we believe in every mine in every place is the right thing for this state," Smith said. "I think that is why nearly 70% of Minnesotans, not only around the state, but also in the 8th District, don't think this is a good idea."

Smith has spoken out against the war in Iran on several fronts, most recently criticizing the Trump administration for failing to protect Iranian civilians, including children, in the bombing campaign.

Smith has said not running again allows her to focus purely on her job, not politics. It's something she says she will continue to do until her successor is sworn in in January.

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