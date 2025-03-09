Timberwolves top Spurs 141-124 for 5th straight win

Anthony Edwards scored 25 points on 10-for-15 shooting to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the San Antonio Spurs 141-124 on Sunday night for their fifth consecutive victory and highest score this season.

Naz Reid had 20 points and seven rebounds and Julius Randle added 14 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for the Timberwolves, who never trailed on their way to a season-best eight games above the .500 mark (37-29).

Jaden McDaniels added 16 points, one of eight players for Minnesota scoring in double digits including Rudy Gobert (16 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes) in his return from injury. The Timberwolves matched their season high with 38 assists and went 21 for 42 from 3-point range, one short of their season best for makes.

De'Aaron Fox scored 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Stephon Castle added 20 points for the Spurs (26-36), who fell to 3-7 since star center Victor Wembanyama was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a blood clot in his shoulder.

Spurs: Castle, who was drafted fourth overall last year from two-time national champion Connecticut, has been shining off the bench down the stretch of his rookie season. He's second in points, third in steals and fourth in assists among first-year players in the NBA this season.

Timberwolves: All five teams they've beaten during the streak have losing records, a remarkable accomplishment in itself given their struggles in recent seasons against struggling teams. Nine of their last 16 games are against losing teams.

Donte DiVincenzo found Jaylen Clark for a 3-pointer on the wing to finish a break for a 109-94 lead at the buzzer to cap a 41-point third quarter that matched Minnesota's third-highest quarter score this season.

The Timberwolves had 30 second-chance points.

Spurs host Dallas on Monday, and Timberwolves play at Denver on Wednesday.