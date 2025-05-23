Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert makes All-Defensive Second Team

How Oklahoma City tried to block die-hard Timberwolves fans from scoring seats

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was named to the NBA's All-Defensive Second Team on Thursday, the eighth time he's earned All-Defensive honors in his career.

Gobert made the First Team seven previous times. This is his first Second Team selection, and it comes one year after he won his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award.

This season, the 7-foot-1 French center finished ninth in defensive win shares and had the 13th-best defensive rating. The Wolves finished sixth overall in defensive rating and fifth in points allowed per game.

Teammate Jaden McDaniels, who finished one spot behind Gobert in defensive win shares, did not make either All-Defensive team. He made the Second Team last season.

Gobert and the rest of the Wolves will need to step up in the Western Conference finals, where they currently trail the Oklahoma City Thunder 2-0. Game 3 is set for Saturday night at Target Center. Oklahoma City has two All-Defensive players — guard Lu Dort made the First Team and forward Jalen Williams made the Second Team.

Note: The video above originally aired May 20, 2025.