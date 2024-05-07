Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert wins Defensive Player of the Year award

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert won his fourth NBA Defensive Player of the Year award Tuesday night.

Gobert is the heart and soul of a Wolves defense that ranked first in defensive rating and points allowed per game in the regular season. He led the league in both defensive win shares and defensive rating and averaged 9.2 defensive rebounds and 2.1 steals a game.

The award comes, interestingly enough, just after the Wolves had possibly their finest defensive performance of the year without Gobert on the court. In game two of the Western Conference semifinals, the Wolves held the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets to just 80 points. MVP candidate Nikola Jokic had just 16 points and no Nuggets player topped 20. So stifling was the Minnesota defense that Jamal Murray was throwing things onto the court from the bench and head coach Michael Malone stormed into a ref's face to shout his displeasure.

Gobert missed the game due to the birth of his son.

The surging Wolves have won six straight postseaon games. They lead the series with the Nuggets 2-0 and come home to Target Center for the next two matchups.

Gobert also won the award in 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2020-2021.

Miami's Bam Adebayo and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama — the unanimous Rookie of the Year — were the other DPOY finalists.

The 31-year-old Gobert came to the Wolves via trade in 2022. He has two years left on his current contract, with a player option after next year.