Timberwolves Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels make NBA All-Defensive teams

MINNEAPOLIS — Two members of the NBA's best regular season defense are being lauded for their efforts.

The NBA announced its All-Defensive teams on Tuesday. Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert made the first team, while teammate Jaden McDaniels was named to the second team.

Gobert's inclusion is no surprise — he was the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year this season, his fourth such award. He led the league in both defensive win shares and defensive rating.

McDaniels is one of the league's lankiest and most energetic defenders. His pestering play led to highlight reel steals and forced turnovers all season, and he's been a key contributor throughout the Wolves' deep playoff run.

This is McDaniels' first time on the All-Defensive team and Gobert's seventh.

Overall, the Wolves ranked first in defensive rating and points allowed per game during the regular season. The defense has been nearly as stellar in the postseason. Opponents are averaging less than 100 points against them and no remaining team has more steals. Only the Boston Celtics have a better defensive rating among remaining teams, and their matchups have been much weaker than the Wolves'.

Minnesota's Western Conference finals series against the Dallas Mavericks kicks off at Target Center on Wednesday night.