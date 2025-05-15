Minnesota Timberwolves head to Western Conference finals: What we know so far

Wildfires continue to burn in northeastern Minnesota, and more headlines

The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed back to the Western Conference finals for a second straight season, a feat the franchise has never before achieved.

After going 8-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, the Wolves will head into the penultimate series feeling confident and well-rested.

Here's everything you need to know as the Wolves prepare for the Western Conference finals.

Who will the Wolves play?

The Wolves' opponent in the conference finals will either be the Denver Nuggets or Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder lead that series 3-2, with Game 6 in Denver set for Thursday night.

No matter who wins that series, the Wolves will be the road team for the next series. As the No. 6 seed, they'll cede homecourt advantage to either the No. 4 Nuggets or No. 1 Thunder.

The Wolves should hope for a Denver win on Thursday, though, because a seven-game series means whoever does win will have little rest before the conference finals. The Nuggets already went seven games in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

When do the Wolves play?

If the Thunder win on Thursday, the schedule will be:

Game 1: Sunday, May 18, time TBD at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City Game 2: Tuesday, May 20, time TBD at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City Game 3: Saturday, May 24, time TBD at Target Center in Minneapolis Game 4: Monday, May 26, time TBD at Target Center in Minneapolis Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 28, time TBD at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 30, time TBD at Target Center in Minneapolis Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 1, time TBD at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City

If the Thunder and Nuggets go seven games, here's what the schedule looks like:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 20, time TBD at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City/Ball Arena in Denver Game 2: Thursday, May 22, time TBD at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City/Ball Arena in Denver Game 3: Saturday, May 24, time TBD at Target Center in Minneapolis Game 4: Monday, May 26, time TBD at Target Center in Minneapolis Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 28, time TBD at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City/Ball Arena in Denver Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 30, time TBD at Target Center in Minneapolis Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, June 1, time TBD at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City/Ball Arena in Denver

Are tickets available?

Tickets for three potential Wolves' home games will go on sale on the team's site at noon on Friday.

How have the Wolves looked in the playoffs?

The Wolves have not looked as dominant as two straight gentleman's sweeps would suggest, but they're still playing solid ball. They're second-best in the West in both offensive (115.7) and defensive (108.1) rating this postseason. The Thunder lead them in both categories — 116.2 and 102.8, respectively — but they also had an easier first-round matchup.

Superstar Anthony Edwards is averaging 26.5 points a game, while his running mate Julius Randle is logging 23.9. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels are also averaging double digits.

What happened in last year's Western Conference finals?

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks bounced the Wolves in five games. Two of the Wolves' losses came down to the wire, but the Mavericks were just flat-out the better team.

Who's left in the Eastern Conference?

In the East, the Indiana Pacers topped the Cleveland Cavaliers to make a second-straight conference finals.

The New York Knicks lead the Boston Celtics 3-2 in the other series.