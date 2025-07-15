Timberwolves make Naz Reid's re-signing official

Fan favorite and former Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid is officially returning to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Wolves announced a deal with the 25-year-old big man on Monday, though the terms were not disclosed. ESPN's Shams Charania previously reported it's a five-year, $125 million contract.

This is the second deal Reid has signed with the Wolves since they signed him as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2019. Though he's behind Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle on the depth chart, he's one of the most valuable bench players in the league, and the new contract reflects that.

Reid, whose name itself has become a battle cry of sorts for Wolves fans, set career highs in minutes, points, assists and rebounds per game last season. Though his shooting percentages dropped from his Sixth Man of the Year season in 2023-2024, he still shot 46.2% from the field and 37.9% from three. He played in all but two regular season games and was a spot starter in 17.

Reid had an uncharacteristically quiet playoff performance, but the Wolves are betting on the aberrance of that downturn.

So beloved is Reid — aka Big Jelly — among the Wolves fandom that fans got tattoos of his name during the team's last two playoff runs.

With the re-signings of Reid and Randle, the Wolves will largely be running it back next season after consecutive Western Conference finals appearances. The only major loss this offseason has been role player Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who signed with the Atlanta Hawks.

The Wolves added two more big men in the draft: 6-foot-11 Frenchman Joan Beringer and 7-foot-2 Australian Rocco Zikarsky.