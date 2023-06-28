Wolves officially announce signing of Naz Reid to contract extension
MINNEAPOLIS -- It's official: Naz Reid will not be hitting the free agency market and will in fact stick with the Minnesota Timberwolves for a while.
On Wednesday, the team announced the contract extension but did not release details of the agreement, per team policy. Reports, however, reveal that the deal is a three-year, $42 million contract that comes with a player option after two seasons.
Reid, 23, was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this weekend following a breakout year on both ends of the court for the Timberwolves, who already have made major investments in big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns yet still valued Reid's upside enough to make him a well-paid backup.
Undrafted out of LSU in 2019, the 6-foot-9 Reid has become one of the most popular players inside and outside the team for his steady development, even-keeled demeanor and ferocious dunks. He averaged 11.5 points and shot 53.7% from the floor in 68 games in 2022-23, both career bests.
Reid was signed by the Wolves in July 2019.
for more features.