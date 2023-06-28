Wolves officially announce signing of Naz Reid to contract extension

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's official: Naz Reid will not be hitting the free agency market and will in fact stick with the Minnesota Timberwolves for a while.

On Wednesday, the team announced the contract extension but did not release details of the agreement, per team policy. Reports, however, reveal that the deal is a three-year, $42 million contract that comes with a player option after two seasons.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 22: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates his basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on March 22, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Hawks 125-124. David Berding / Getty Images



Reid, 23, was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this weekend following a breakout year on both ends of the court for the Timberwolves, who already have made major investments in big men Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns yet still valued Reid's upside enough to make him a well-paid backup.

Undrafted out of LSU in 2019, the 6-foot-9 Reid has become one of the most popular players inside and outside the team for his steady development, even-keeled demeanor and ferocious dunks. He averaged 11.5 points and shot 53.7% from the floor in 68 games in 2022-23, both career bests.

Reid was signed by the Wolves in July 2019.