Dozens take up offer for $20 Naz Reid tattoos amid Wolves playoff hype

MINNEAPOLIS — It's official: Timberwolves mania has hit the Twin Cities, possibly even the world.

One example: trying to buy an Anthony Edwards jersey from the NBA Store is impossible right now unless you wear a small or 4XL.

Shaun Hagglund is the owner of Fan HQ in the Ridgedale Mall. He says watching more customers wanting more Timberwolves gear has been a joy.

"It's just been growing throughout the year and then hit the playoffs and it's just ramped up from there," he said. "It's been fantastic watching all the fans come in here and get crazy for the wolves. Anthony Edwards is obviously exploding nationally and Naz Reid, just locally, I mean...when your name becomes a catchphrase, I think you're doing okay. Right?"

Some have taken their love of the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year to a whole new level.

After the Timberwolves sealed game 2 against Denver, tattoo artist JC Stroebel took his excitement to social media.

"I just said, 'will tattoo Naz Reid on anyone for 20 bucks. I'm dead serious.' And I was dead serious. But I thought it would be like two people and now we have at least 100 legitimate requests to get tattooed," Stroebel said. "We, like collectively as a fan base, have earned the right to tattoo Naz Reid on our on ourselves, man."

Jackson Hurst of Rosemount was the first to receive the tattoo.

"Disbelief is kind of the only way to put it as a Minnesota sports fan," Hurst said, describing the team's performance so far. "They just look so dominant out there on the floor in the playoffs. And it's it's a little hard to believe that that's our Timberwolves."

It wasn't Hurst's first tattoo. It joins a pair he already has for his parents.

"Mom, Dad, Naz Reid. Three most important people in my life." Hurst said, with a laugh.

But for many Timberwolves fans, including Hurst, their love of Reid is no joke.

"Two words. Naz Reid. That's really all you can say," Hurst said. "He's a marvelous, marvelous player. Very fun to watch. And it's just an exciting time to be a Wolves fan. So why not?"

"Naz Reid exemplifies the Timberwolves themselves," Stroebel said. "He started out as an underdog, a lot of people overlooked him but he just kept grinding and working and now he's one of the best players in the league. Sixth Man of the Year...and so I think to a lot of Wolves fans, Naz Reid just perfectly personifies what it is to be a Wolves fan."

After receiving the tat, Hurst said he has no regrets — even if the Timberwolves begin a losing streak.

"I mean, just walking around a couple months ago wearing a Timberwolves hat, you wouldn't get a second look. Now you wear that same Timberwolves hat and like for people walking down any street will stop you and say I like your hat or go wolves and it's a real contagious energy," Hurst said. "Even if they were to lose out, It's still a great story. Still great tattoo. Still love the Timberwolves and Naz Reid as a player... and if they happen to go all the way. I think I'll be back here for another tattoo with JC."