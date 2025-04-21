Paisley Park to honor Prince 9 years after death with ceremony, concert screening

Monday marks nine years since the death of Minnesota superstar Prince, and his former home and recording studio is honoring the occasion by inviting fans for a day of remembrance.

The two-part event, dubbed A Day 2 Remember | A Night 2 Reflect, started at 10 a.m. at Paisley Park in Chanhassen. The public was invited inside to create an origami dove and add a message to it.

At 4:21 p.m., there will be a candle lighting for Prince, who was found dead inside the complex on April 21, 2016. For those who can't make it to Paisley Park, the ceremony will be livestreamed online.

Monday night, Prince's former home — which now serves as a museum to the Purple One — will screen a concert from 2011. Before the screening, attendees will be invited inside for a tour. The event requires tickets.

Over the weekend, musicians who played with Prince gathered in Hopkins to pay tribute to the late musician.

"It's hard to believe it's been nine years [since] he left," said longtime Prince collaborator Dr. Fink ahead of the show.

Lawmakers in Minnesota have proposed a bill this session to make Prince's "Purple Rain" one of the state's official songs.

Prince, a Minneapolis native, died of a fentanyl overdose at the age of 57.