"Purple Rain" musical holds first preview performance in Minneapolis

"Purple Rain" the musical held its first preview performance at the State Theatre Thursday night, right down the street from First Ave, where Prince played in the film.

People came from all over the nation to celebrate his legacy.

"We are here for Prince. We adore him," said Debbie Ganchan, who was visiting from Reno, Nevada.

WCCO

"Look, I've never stepped foot in this city in my life, and here I am, taking in, being tourists, being the Prince fan, and it's great," said Elijah Reiss, who visited from New York. "I don't think it could have premiered anywhere else."

Opening night for the musical is on Nov. 5.