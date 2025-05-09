Timberwolves fan ejected for "incident involving Draymond Green," team says

The Minnesota Timberwolves said a fan was ejected from Thursday night's win over the Golden State Warriors due to "an incident involving Draymond Green," and another fan left of his own accord after making "racially charged comments" to Green.

"The team is continuing to investigate, and additional action may be taken," the Wolves said.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter, the team said. It did not say what specifically triggered the ejection, but said the person violated the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.

"The Timberwolves and Target Center are firmly committed to fostering an inclusive, respectful, and safe environment for all," the Wolves said. "Racist, hateful, or threatening behavior has no place at our games or in our community and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Video on social media showed Green talking to fans while riding an exercise bike, but the conversation is inaudible.

In a postgame statement reported by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Green criticized "the agenda to make me look like an angry Black man."

"I'm not an angry Black man. I'm a very successful, educated Black man with a great family. And I'm great at basketball, I'm great at what I do," he said. "The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I'm sick of it. It's ridiculous."

Earlier in the game, Green received a technical foul for hitting Naz Reid in the face after Reid fouled him. It was his fifth technical foul of the playoffs — two more, and he'll face an automatic one-game suspension. The Warriors are already missing star Stephen Curry, who has a strained hamstring.

According to BetMGM, Green's 22 career ejections are the second most in NBA history, behind Rasheed Wallace's 29. He was suspended for five games in 2023 after putting Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during an on-court altercation. Later that season, he was suspended for 12 games for hitting Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkc in the face.

The Wolves and Warriors are tied at a game apiece in the Western Conference semifinals. Game 3 is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in San Francisco.