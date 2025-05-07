Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Stephen Curry out for 1 week due to hamstring strain

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors will be out for at least a week as he recovers from a hamstring strain he suffered during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Shams Charania of ESPN first reported Wednesday morning that the Warriors superstar suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during the opening game of the series Tuesday night. Charania said the injury was the first strained muscle of Curry's 16-year NBA career and his exact timetable for return is unclear.

The team later announced that an MRI confirmed Curry's injury and that he would be re-evaluated in a week, which means he would miss Game 2 at Minnesota on Thursday night along with games 3 and 4 when the series shifts to the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/Pe4cYk7by4 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 7, 2025

Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday, while Game 4 will take place on Monday.

Curry exited Tuesday's game early in the second quarter after making a 14-footer and grabbing the back of his left leg. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game, in which the Warriors went on to win 99-88, giving Golden State a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Game 2 of the series will take place Thursday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis..