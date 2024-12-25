Timberwolves fans gather to watch Christmas Day game at Falling Knife Brewing Co.

MINNEAPOLIS — Timberwolves fans were hoping for a rare gift Wednesday: The chance to watch their team win a game on Christmas.

It's only the third time the Wolves have played on the holiday, creating a unique opportunity to get together at a familiar place.

When the Timberwolves take the floor, the drinks will pour at Falling Knife Brewing Co. in Minneapolis.

"It's one of those things where we really aspire to be, that people want to go and be part of the Timberwolves fandom," owner Dan Herman said.

Watch parties happen regularly here. But to have one on Christmas? That's like unwrapping a present under the tree for Herman. The brewery opened in 2019, two years after the Wolves last played on the holiday, a date usually reserved for the NBA's best teams.

"We're absolutely playing on Christmas because of Anthony Edwards and how he did last year in the playoffs and the hype that's around him in general," Herman said.

It's why he couldn't pass up a chance to open the doors and welcome in like-minded fans eager to watch the game.

"Our Christmas plans fell through. We had some family members get some sickness," said Jason Ehrreich of Farmington. He brought his wife and kids to Falling Knife. "I'm a huge Wolves fan. Plus, I like this place, so might as well come enjoy the Timberwolves."

Not everyone at Falling Knife was there to watch basketball. Some simply wanted a drink while others needed a break from Christmas obligations.

"I mean you're with family enough. We did family stuff last night, this morning," said Orsi England of St. Paul. She said her husband saw on Instagram that the brewery would be open, giving them somewhere to hang out for the day. "Now it's time to get out and it's lovely outside."

For those without family on the holiday, Herman hoped that for a few hours they could find some sense at the brewery — a place to strike up a conversation with a stranger or at least not feel alone.

"Christmas is a day of gathering, whether or not you believe in the religious element of it. It's a nice time to get together and appreciate other people for the time that we have together," Herman said.

The Timberwolves would go on to beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-99, bringing their record for the season to 15-14.