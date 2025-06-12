Watch live: Gov. Tim Walz to defend Minnesota's immigration policies in front of GOP-led House oversight panel

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday morning will testify in front of a GOP-led House oversight committee defending what the panel calls Minnesota's "sanctuary policies."

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, spearheaded by Kentucky Rep. James Comer, is investigating the "policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement."

Walz will be joined by two other Democratic governors: Kathy Hochul of New York and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois.

According to a spokesperson, Walz says he is "happy to work with Congress, but since Minnesota is not a sanctuary state, one can't help but wonder if this is, perhaps, politically motivated."

"It's ridiculous to suggest that Minnesota — a state that is over 1,500 miles away from the Southern border and a thousand miles from lawmakers in Washington, D.C. who decide and implement border policy is somehow responsible for a failure of immigration enforcement," Walz will say, according to prepared remarks.

President Trump is working to crack down on jurisdictions that do not comply with his immigration agenda. In April, he signed an executive order instructing his attorney general to identify sanctuary cities, then find "grants and contracts" for potential "suspension or termination."

A city ordinance in Minneapolis bars police and public officials from enforcing federal immigration laws. St. Paul also has a policy limiting the use of city resources to detect or apprehend undocumented immigrants.

In March, the Democratic mayors of the "sanctuary cities" of New York, Denver, Chicago and Boston also testified in front of the oversight committee, fielding questions from Republicans about their cities and policies regarding immigration.

The term "sanctuary city" is legally murky, but generally refers to laws that dictate that a jurisdiction may not comply to some extent with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Walz's testimony in front of the panel comes against the backdrop of immigration protests across the country. After a series of raids in Los Angeles spurred demonstrations, Mr. Trump deployed National Guard troops and Marines to the country's second-largest city. California has since sued the Trump administration, calling the move an "unprecedented power grab" by putting National Guard troops under federal control without the permission of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The Trump administration has cited Walz's response to the protests that broke out following George Floyd's murder in 2020 to justify the move to federalize troops in California.

Last week in Minneapolis, protestors clashed with federal agents who were serving a drug trafficking warrant on Lake Street. The city police chief called the raid, which happened at the heart of one of Minnesota's immigrant communities, "tone-deaf." Afterword, the city's police department issued a memo to its staff reminding officers not to collaborate with federal immigration agents.