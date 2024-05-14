Ticks and mosquitoes starting to hatch across the Twin Cities metro

How to prepare for tick and mosquito season

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The sun is out and the air is clear, but going outside isn't all worry-free — not with ticks and mosquitos starting to hatch across the metro.

The rain is a blessing and Mother Nature sure has been good to Minnesota lately.

"It's been great for our growers," Anita Servert said. "I think things are a little bit bigger and brighter."

Severt is getting ready to open the annual St. Anthony Park Elementary School plant sale in St. Paul's Langford Park.

Good rains, good flowers and hopefully good returns, Severt knows the rain brings with it something else the kids may not enjoy.

"It's not fun when your kids are full of mosquito welts and we have to remind the kids to check their bodies for ticks, especially when we're up at the cabin," Severt said.

The first batch of bugs usually sprout after the snow melts. We didn't have any snowmelt, but now entomologists at the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District are researching some 6,000 samples of insects.

Up until now, all the samples have been larvae, the eggs, but the first live samples are being collected, which means the eggs are hatching.

According to entomologists, these mosquitoes aren't just mosquitoes — there are 53 species of them. Some carry diseases and some don't, some bite humans and some don't.

The good news is the wetlands are still cold, so there's time to treat them.

"It gives us time because they're in the water, the cool temps keep them from developing too quickly," said entomologist Diane Crane. "Those spring mosquitos can be in the water for a month, a month and a half and up to two months."

It also gives us time to prepare. Mosquitos love sunsets and are often repelled by light-colored clothing.

Severt isn't about to let the bugs win the season.

"I just think we appreciate all the seasons because we only have it for a short period of time," she said.

Ticks and mosquitoes aren't the only insects to be aware of — the Mosquito Control District says black flies and gnats are also popping up around rivers.