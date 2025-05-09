Tickets to pre-Broadway production of "Purple Rain" go on sale Friday

Tickets finally on sale for world premiere of Prince "Purple Rain" musical

Before "Purple Rain" has its Broadway premiere, tickets to see the production in Minneapolis go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The production will run from Thursday, Oct. 16 to Sunday, Nov. 16 at the State Theatre at 805 Hennepin Avenue. The official opening night is Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The stage adaptation is based on the film titled under the same name, and follows the story of The Kid, an up-and-coming rock musicians in the Minneapolis club scene.

The film was first released by Warner Bros. in 1984, grossing close to $100 million worldwide. The movie also won an Acadamy Award for Best Original Score. In 2018, the Library of Congress added the film to the National Film Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

The production is based on a story created by Prince and a book by Tony Award winner and Pulitzer Prize finalist, Branden Jacob-Jenkins. Tony Award winner Jason Michael Web is the music supervisor for the stage adaptation.

You can buy tickets on the Hennepin Arts website.