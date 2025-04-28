"Purple Rain" musical's world premiere set for this fall in Minneapolis

Prince’s sister Sharon Nelson tells her own story in new book

Prince’s sister Sharon Nelson tells her own story in new book

After a lengthy delay, the much-anticipated musical stage adaptation of Prince's beloved 1984 movie and album "Purple Rain" is finally set to make its world debut this fall in downtown Minneapolis.

Hennepin Arts announced Monday the production is set to run from Oct. 16 to Nov. 16 at the State Theatre, with tickets going on sale on May 9 at 10 a.m.

Although it kicks off in mid-October, the official opening night is set for Nov. 5.

The production was originally slated to debut in April, but Hennepin Arts said in October "more time for creative development" was needed.

The musical is based on the story by Prince and the film's original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, with music and lyrics by Prince. The book is written by Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and it's directed by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the film "Purple Rain" (1984). Warner Bros./Getty Images

Hennepin Arts says two of Prince's closest musical collaborators — Bobby Z of The Revolution and Morris Hayes of New Power Generation — are serving as the production's music advisers.

"This is a really good thing and it's something that he would really love," Bobby Z told WCCO's Reg Chapman last year.

The film version made $100 million worldwide and was set and shot across the Twin Cities, with the legendary Minneapolis nightclub First Avenue as a major character.

The movie, which won Prince an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score, follows a thinly-veiled version of the icon, referred to as "The Kid," as he deals with his growing fame amid family and romantic drama.

Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21, 2016, at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, which has now become a museum in his honor.