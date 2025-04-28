Watch CBS News
Local News

"Purple Rain" musical's world premiere set for this fall in Minneapolis

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Read Full Bio
Stephen Swanson,
Reg Chapman
Reg Chapman
Weekend Anchor
Reg Chapman joined WCCO-TV in May of 2009. He came to WCCO from WNBC-TV in New York City where he covered an array of stories for the station including the Coney Island plane crash, the crane collapse on the city's east side, 50 shots fired at motorist Sean Bell by New York Police, and a lacrosse team assault at Fairfield High School in Connecticut.
Read Full Bio
Reg Chapman,
WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Prince’s sister Sharon Nelson tells her own story in new book
Prince’s sister Sharon Nelson tells her own story in new book 04:45

After a lengthy delay, the much-anticipated musical stage adaptation of Prince's beloved 1984 movie and album "Purple Rain" is finally set to make its world debut this fall in downtown Minneapolis.

Hennepin Arts announced Monday the production is set to run from Oct. 16 to Nov. 16 at the State Theatre, with tickets going on sale on May 9 at 10 a.m.

Although it kicks off in mid-October, the official opening night is set for Nov. 5.

The production was originally slated to debut in April, but Hennepin Arts said in October "more time for creative development" was needed.

The musical is based on the story by Prince and the film's original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, with music and lyrics by Prince. The book is written by Tony Award winner Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and it's directed by Tony Award-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz.

Prince And Apollonia Kotero In 'Purple Rain'
Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the film "Purple Rain" (1984). Warner Bros./Getty Images

Hennepin Arts says two of Prince's closest musical collaborators — Bobby Z of The Revolution and Morris Hayes of New Power Generation — are serving as the production's music advisers.

"This is a really good thing and it's something that he would really love," Bobby Z told WCCO's Reg Chapman last year.

The film version made $100 million worldwide and was set and shot across the Twin Cities, with the legendary Minneapolis nightclub First Avenue as a major character.

The movie, which won Prince an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score, follows a thinly-veiled version of the icon, referred to as "The Kid," as he deals with his growing fame amid family and romantic drama.

Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21, 2016, at his Paisley Park complex in Chanhassen, which has now become a museum in his honor.

Stephen Swanson

Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.