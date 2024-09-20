Three arrested after string of robberies in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people are in custody following three robberies and a carjacking in Minneapolis Friday morning.

Minneapolis police say the robberies all happened within a span of 45 minutes.

The first happened around 12:43 a.m. on the 3400 block of Emerson Avenue South. Police say a man began assaulting another man and demanding his property. The victim was taken to the hospital for injuries that are not considered life threatening.

The second took place around 15 minutes later in the area of Lake Street West and Humboldt Avenue. A man sitting in his vehicle was approached by a group of males who began striking him and going through his pockets. Police say the victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

The victim of the third robbery was approached and assaulted by a group of people. Police say the group then left in the victim's vehicle. This happened around 1:26 a.m. on the 2800 block of 31st Street West.

According to police, the Robbery Pattern Response Protocol was activated in response to these reported robberies. Deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota State Patrol's helicopter assisted officers in looking for the suspects.

The helicopter tracked the suspects into north Minneapolis in a vehicle that was allegedly carjacked Thursday night in south Minneapolis. Police say the driver and two passengers bailed out of the vehicle in the area of 84th Avenue North and Regent Avenue North, in Brooklyn Park. One adult and two juveniles were arrested near that location.

Minneapolis police say the protocol also led to the arrest of a man suspected of three shootings near homeless encampments. Two men were killed and two others were injured. On Thursday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he would direct city staff to accelerate the closures of homeless encampments throughout the city.