Somali Independence Day is also being celebrated in the Twin Cities this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- The United States' Independence Day is not the only one being celebrated this week.

Minnesota's large Somali community is celebrating the Somali Independence Day as well.

"If you like music and you like food, we have everything. This is an amazing festival," said Abdimalik Mohamed, who is leading the organization of the event.

Saturday kicked off Somali Week, an annual event. This year marks the 62nd anniversary of independence in Somalia.

"Outside of Africa, this is the biggest festival we have going on here," Mohamed said.

A celebration of home at another home. This time of year, two reasons to mark the calendar.

"I'm a really proud American, but I'm also proud of where I came from," Osman Ahmed said. "So this is kind of the intersection of my roots and also my home adopted country. I'm really proud of how this community showcases the community."

Over 40 vendors gathered on Lake Street in Minneapolis for the first time since 2019 because of the pandemic.

"We're back and it, and we're so excited," Mohamed said. "Our community is so excited for us to put on a performance today and we'll be able to do that."

Among the smiles and laughing children, this year brought an added gravity because of circumstances across the globe.

"But obviously this year is gonnna be different, because there is a famine and drought happening in Somalia and East Africa. So we are also raising something for that," Mohamed said.

More festivities are set to continue throughout Somali Week.