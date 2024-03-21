Thieves in Amazon gear steal packages from St. Louis Park apartment

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A St. Louis Park apartment complex is alerting residents after management said Amazon delivery drivers were caught on camera stealing packages after making deliveries.

The company said the two incidents at the apartment building were reported to police last week.

In a video sent to WCCO, someone in an Amazon uniform can be seen bringing a tote into the apartment's package room.

Later on in the video, you see that individual place at least two packages into a tote and walk out of the room.

In an email to residents, management wrote, "We are aware of two residents impacted by this as each has made a police report."

In another incident just a few days later, management said a driver was seen scanning packages on his phone, before taking two packages with him inside a tote.

The incidents were reported to both police and Amazon, according to management.

WCCO reached out to Amazon to see whether the suspected thieves are employed with the company. They said they are still investigating.

It's not the first time something like this has happened in St. Louis Park.

It was back in December when Anna Bowles had packages taken from her porch in St. Louis Park. That thief was also in an Amazon uniform.

That same week, a St. Louis Park police spokesperson said they received a call about the exact same thing happening just minutes away.

St. Louis Park police said there is an ongoing investigation into the most recent apartment thefts.