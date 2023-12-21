Thief dresses up as Amazon delivery driver to steal packages

Porch pirate in St. Louis Park dresses up as Amazon driver to steal packages

Porch pirate in St. Louis Park dresses up as Amazon driver to steal packages

Porch pirate in St. Louis Park dresses up as Amazon driver to steal packages

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Anna Bowles said the thief came dressed to deliver.

Our story begins as most tales of porch-piracy do, just with one, more significant difference. This thief arrived in uniform.

"They were wearing an Amazon jacket," said Anna Bowles. "On our Ring, we got notified that someone had stolen our packages."

Anna Bowles

It's something Bowles, who lives in St. Louis Park, was completely unfamiliar with, at least, until it happened to her Wednesday morning.

MORE NEWS: Thieves steal Christmas presents for children from local nonprofit

"This is definitely the first we've heard of it," Bowles said. "They took wrapping paper, different Christmas presents that we were expecting for our kids and a couple of baby items."

It's also something Amazon said they were unfamiliar with.

An Amazon spokesperson said this is something they just don't see. They offered a few tips to keep your package safe from porch pirates this holiday season.

Amazon said customers can specify exactly where packages are delivered. The company also offers Amazon lockers for secure package pickup at thousands of locations.

St. Louis Park Police said this isn't the only time this has happened.

A police spokesperson said they received a call about the exact same thing this week, happening just minutes down the road.

Police suggest making arrangements with a neighbor to bring the package in when it's delivered. They also said requiring a signature for deliveries can help.

While Bowles was fully refunded, she said she wants her neighbors to be on alert.

"We're going to be more on the lookout on our Ring camera, and just cautious of not leaving packages out for a long time," Bowles said.

Click here for a more extensive list of tips.